Advertisement

The Makurdi Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arraigned the Chairman of Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Professor John Ibu alongside Chief Abukenchi Suleiman and his company, ADB Motors Venters Nigeria Limited before Justice Abdu Dogo of the Federal High Court sitting in Makurdi, Benue State on charges of conspiracy and obtaining N24, 650,000 (Twenty-Four Million, Six Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira only).by false ppretence.

They allegedly obtained the said sum from the Benue State University Teaching Hospital under the guise of purchasing a Toyota Landcruiser Prado 2018 Model which they never did.

The offence is contrary to Section 8(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under section 1(3) of the same Act.

Advertisement

Count one of the charge reads: “That you, Professor John Ibu, being the Board Chairman, Benue State University Teaching Hospital, you Chief Abukenchi Suleiman, being the Managing Director ADB Motors Ventures Nigeria Ltd and you, ADB Motors Ventures Nigeria Ltd sometime in July, 2019 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud conspired amongst yourselves and obtained the sum of N24,650,000 (Twenty Four Million Six Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira only) from the Benue State University Teaching Hospital Board for the purchase of a Toyota Landcruiser Prado 2018 Model under false pretence that you have the capacity to supply which pretence you knew was false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 8(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under section 1(3) of the same Act”.

Count two reads: “That you, Professor John Ibu, being the Board Chairman, Benue State University Teaching Hospital sometime in July, 2019 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did use your position to confer unfair advantage to yourself by collecting a bribe, to the tune of N10, 900,000 (Ten Million Nine Hundred Thousand Naira only), from one Chief Abukenchi Suleiman of ADB Motors Ventures Nig. Ltd, on behalf of Atirogo & Sons Enterprises paid into Access bank account Number 0049185884, a company you’re the Managing Director and thereby committed an offence, contrary to Section 19 of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000 and punishable under the same Act”.

The defendants pleaded “not guilty” to the charges preferred against them.

Based on their pleas, prosecution counsel, George Chia-Yakua asked for a trial date and that the defendants be remanded in a Correctional Facility.

However, counsel to the 1st defendant: S. O. Vekuwu moved a motion for the bail of his client on self-recognizance. He informed the Court that his client had been on administrative bail offered by the EFCC.

Counsel to the 2nd and 3rd defendants, H. F. Okange adopted the position of Vekuwu and prayed the Court to admit her clients to bail on liberal terms.

Justice Dogo, after listening counsel, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N10million each with one surety in like sum.

Surety must be a civil servant on Grade Level 15 and have a fully developed landed property worth N20 million with Certificate of Occupancy. He must also submit two recent passports photographs and original letters of appointment and promotion.

The case was adjourned till September 27, 2021 for the commencement of trial.