By Favour Goodness

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has confirmed the arrest of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Bar. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, IPOB/Nnamdi Kanu lead Counsel in a statement on Tuesday confirmed Kanu’s arrest.

“We have just confirmed through a correspondence from the Federal High Court Abuja, about the arrest and the extradition of my Client- Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by the Nigerian state.

It is to be noted therefore, that no matter the gravity of the offences or charge preferred against him, Section 36(5) of the Constitution still presumes him innocent of the allegation.

Ejiofor said that Kanu was brought before the Federal High Court No 2 Abuja on Tuesday on an Eleven count charge, though without it’s knowledge.

“As it is in the public domain, the matter has been consequently adjourned to the 26th Day of July 2021, for Continuation of Trial.

“The legal team ably led by my humble self will meet them in court on this date.

We insist that he must be given a fair hearing/trial which is his constitutionally protected right.

“His safety as also guaranteed under our law throughout the trial and afterwards, should be enforced.

“Our fortified Legal team will be meeting to agree on strategies within the context of the Charge and disposition of the Court. Await further update from us as we progress,” Ejiofor said.