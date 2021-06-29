Advertisement

from Chuks Collins, Awka

A factional National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Edozie Njoku has been elected governorship flagbearer of the party in the forthcoming Nov 6,2021 election in Anambra state.

Chief Njoku who commended the very peaceful disposition of the party delegates all through the process thanked them for believing in him.

He reiterated that “the party had to move swiftly immediately the court order which had prevented the party primary from holding before now elapsed yesterday”.

Flanked by other bigwigs of the party including the National Youth Leader -Chuks Nwoga and the Anambra state chairman of the faction -Chief Freedom Henry Okwuchukwu said his group carefully complied with all the electoral guidelines as enunciated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and it was well acknowledged by the Commission.

He reminded the delegates who thronged the Finotel Suites, venue of the event that their efforts was to reposition and strengthen the party. He lamented that things had been left in decadence for too long.

Taken up on the fears of members over the festering crisis within the party leadership, and the possibility that it could hamper its fortunes in the coming Nov 6 Anambra governorship election, but Chief Njoku allayed everyone’s fears and apprehensions. He pointed out that APGA has challenges, but that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has even bigger challenges, while the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenges are multifarious.

On the Jude Okeke factor, who was claiming leadership of a third faction of the party, the new flagbearer said he “never know or hear about Jude Okeke, he only emerged June 15,2021 from nowhere.

“And if he emerged June 15, he need to give INEC 21 days statutory notice, and which is not possible. His emergence was all because the right things were not done by the party.

He therefore assured that soon all the disagreement would be sorted out and go ahead to win the coming Nov 6,2021 governorship election.