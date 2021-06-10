Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

An Abuja High Court has sacked Anambra State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu.

The court returned Chris Ubah’s loyalist Oguebego as the authentic chairman of PDP in Anambra state.

Advertisement

Already the incident is causing confusion in the party as some of the aspirants are nursing the fear that Ugochukwu Ubah, the senior brother of Chris Ubah will pick the ticket of the party.

An aspirant who spoke under condition of anonymity said the court judgment would affect the party primaries in few weeks time.

“We have worked hard holding consultations with the party members, not to talk of huge expenses incurred already,” the aspirant said