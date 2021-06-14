Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Ahead of the Nov. 6 Anambra state governoship election, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has cleared four and disqualified five guber aspirants to participate in the primary on June 23.

The cleared in the list by the Screening Committee outcome/result held on June 10 in Abuja and signed by the National Organising Secretary of the party, Ifeanyi Mbaeri include a former CBN governor, Prof. Charles Soludo and Okwudili Ezenwankwo.

The others cleared are Damian Okolo and Thank God Ibeh, while Hon Chuma Umeoji, Nze Akachukwu Nwankpo, Cater Dike Umeh, Hon Nonso Smart and Ozoka Odera Ifeanyi were not cleared.

Ozoka was not cleared for being in the party as member less than 18 months, required NWC waiver which he neither applied for not obtained.

Other reasons are he is a registered voter in Abuja, currently ineligible to vote in Anambra state, his nominators fell short of the 2/3 spread of APGA members in the 21 LGA if the state.

Also considered as an unsuitable APGA member to participate in the guber primary election at the moment, invalid statutory declaration of age and gross alterations and mutilation of his nomination form, which contains an affidavit under Oath, contrary to section 117 (2) of the Evidence Act.

Umeoduagu was not cleared for defiance and insubordination to the party authority and supremacy, which cast dark shadow of doubt on the genuineness and credibility if his APGA membership.

He is considered as an unsuitable APGA member to participate in the governoship primary election at the moment.

It stated that unsuccessful aspirants (not cleared) are at the liberty to exercise their right of appeal, in writing only, as stipulated by Article 10(1) of the APGA Electoral guideline for Anambra state governoship primary election 2021.

It noted that the decision of the Screening Committee or the Screening Appeal Panel is liable to veto by the National Working Committee, which is the final authority in terms of the eligibility or otherwise of prospective aspirants to participate in the Anambra state governoship primary election of the party.

Meanwhile, the supporters of cleared aspirants havevappreciated the leadership of party led by Gov. Willie Obiano, the National Working Committee led by Ozonkpu Victor Oye and the screening committee for their commitment and support to the party.

Ezenwankwo, a frontline aspirant assured that with a free, fair and transparent primary come June 23, APGA shall be on the path of greatness

“Many thanks to the BoT Chairman and Leader of our great party, HE Governor Willie Obiano and his amiable wife, Osodieme Ebelechukwu Obiano for their support to the party.

“I deeply appreciate the Screening Committee for finding me worthy to participate in the primary election.

“I must also appreciate the National Working Committe headed by Our ever hardworking National Chairman Ozomkpu Victor Ike Oye for standing on the part of fairness,” he said.

Ibeh’ teeming supporters said that the journey to a greater Anambra state has “just started and with God by our side, we will get to the end”.

They urged all members of party to ensure sustainable peace and unity, “because a house divided against each other will not stand. Let’s go to this battle together and with God on our side, we will emerge victorious.”.

Also to all my teeming supporters, I want to plead with you all to continue to be steadfast as we come to the conclusion of this journey as we are certain of clinching the tickect.

Mr Dominic Okagbue, Director, media and publicity U-AYA and U-AWA for Soludo’s supporters congratulated Prof. Charles Soludo on his successful outing at the screening .

“We congratulate you and above all thanked the leadership of APGA under the National Chairmanship of Ozonkpu Dr. Victor Oye and the leader of the party, His Excellency Chief (Dr) Sir. Willie Obiano, Akpokuedike Global for the sincerity, neutrality and selflessness exhibited in the entire process.

“We therefore encouraged all the aspirant especially those who didn’t make it at the screening to keep faith with the party and support whoever that will later emerge as the party flagbearer for one day it will be their turn and those who lose for them to emerge will also be asked to support them.

“APGA is progressing and must surely win the forthcoming governorship election in state come Nov 6th 2021,” he said.