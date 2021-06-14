Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA,Bauchi

The Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Hajiya Sadiyya Umar Faruk has distributed tablets and engagement letters to 300 National Social Investment Programme NSIP Independent Monitors in Bauchi State.

Distributing the working tools to the monitors today Monday in Bauchi Sadiyya said the tablets will help the monitors to monitor the effectiveness of the various social Investment programmes in Bauchi State.

Advertisement

She said the distributed devices are equipped with an Application that will be used to report on monitoring activities of the trained Independent Monitors in the state.

The minister said all the devices for the monitoring programmes were locally made in Nigeria, including the Monitoring Application, said the exercise will enable the Ministry to detect areas where there are challenges and provide greater visibility of activities happening in the field.

“Essentially, it will help us deliver on our mandate and contribute to Mr. President’s vision of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of Poverty. “Each Independent Monitor is expected to monitor a designated number of beneficiaries of the National Social Investment Programme.

“They will be paid a monthly stipend of N30,000, and they must meet up to 80% of their deliverables monthly to be eligible for their stipend”, she said.

Sadiyya listed the activities of the independent monitor to include; routine monitoring of all programmes under the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) in their assigned LGA, provision of an evidence-based report on findings in the field, submission of various categories of reports in accordance with the set timelines, as well as attending all training and meetings as required by the Ministry.

The Senior Special Adviser to Bauchi State Governor on Social Investment Programme, Hajiya Amina Katagum who commended the minister for the initiative assured that the state government will continue to provide a conducive environment for the success of the interventions.

Amina said the state government under the leadership of Bala Mohammed has a keen interest in youth development and poverty alleviation, adding that her principal has equally offered tremendous support to lift many out of poverty.

She said the State government will continue to compliment the effort of the federal government in ensuring millions of vulnerable Nigerians are lifted out of poverty.

Some of the beneficiaries Safiyanu Ibrahim Darazo and Amina Ahmad pledged to justify the confidence repose on them through hard work and dedication to duty.

They thanked the president Buhari , Minister of Humanitatian affairs and Bauchi State social Investment office for giving them the opportunity to serve in that capacity.