The morning of Saturday has become a bloody one for thirteen police officers in Akwa Ibom and Rivers States who meet their waterloo at the hands of the dreaded unknown gunmen.

In Akwa Ibom, they struck the Odoro Ikpe Police Station in Ini LGA killing six officers on duty.

In Rivers State, seven policemen were feared killed when two police stations in Obio-Akpor and Emuoha Local Government Areas were hit deep in the night of Friday and early morning of Saturday.

At the Elimgbu police station, three policemen were feared killed, while two were feared killed at the Divisional Police Headquarters in Rumuji. A security vehicle was aso reportedly burnt.

Also, a checkpoint of a security outfit called C-4-i along the East-West Road was also attacked, even as two security operatives were feared killed there.

The attacks which took place on the night of Friday threw the communities into panic, even as an inter-state and intra-state curfew was imposed by Governor Nyesom Wike in the wake of security threats.

Spokesman for the State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the attack but said he would make details available after visiting the areas attacked.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Eboka Friday, was leading a team to the place when our correspondent spoke with him on Saturday morning.

“Yes, that is what we heard. I am on my way to the place. I want to confirm it myself,” stated CP Friday.