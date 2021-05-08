Advertisement

The Chairman of Umuahia Traditional Council in Abia, Eze Nnamdi Ofoegbu says bandits and terrorism will not take over Nigeria.

Ofoegbu is also the traditional ruler of Umudiawa Ancient kingdom, Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia.

He said this on Saturday while receiving the Planning and Organising Committee of the National Symposium on Niger Delta Infrastructure Development and Promotion of Non-Oil Sector in his palace.

“You are highly blessed for your choice of Abia and Nigeria will prosper; nothing like bandits and terrorism of Boko Haram will take over Nigeria.

“The forthcoming event scheduled to hold from Aug. 10 to 13 is a divine arrangement for the blessings of the Lord.

“We will always be alive to witness the growth and the blessings of God in this land through such programmes and none of us will die.

“Every problem comes in order for there to be a positive change, but God will help our nation to achieve the best results.

“Neither our children, nor our fathers and mothers will see death in Jesus name, therefore go in peace and may peace be with all Nigerians,” Ofoegbu said.

He decried the failure of some public officials to tackle economic challenges head-on in the country which he said often hindered growth.

Meanwhile, Mr Moses Owharo, Chairman of the committee lauded the traditional ruler for his prayers and kind reception.

Owharo, also Chairman and CEO of Africa Business Ventures and Investment Group (ABVIG) said the choice of Abia was based on economic potentials that abound in the state.

The symposium is an initiative of ABVIG in collaboration with Office of the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Federal Ministry of Trade, Industry and Investment and Abia Government.