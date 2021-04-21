Advertisement

The Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) has sealed off the Headquarters of the Kaduna Electric Distribution Company on Ahmadu Bello Way, Kaduna and other offices over N464.5 million tax liability.

Also sealed off ware the company’s Kawo Area Office, NDA Bus Stop, Unguwan Dosa Service Centre, Kawo Service Centre, and other offices located at Asikolaye and Turn Wada in Kaduna metropolis.

The Board Secretary and Legal Adviser, KADIRS, Ms Aysha Mohammed, told newsmen after the exercise that the offices were sealed for not settling outstanding Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) and Withholding Taxes between 2012 and 2018.

Mohammed explained that apart from withholding tax, Kaduna Electric has been deducting PAYE from staff, but not remitting to KADIRS as required by the law.

Advertisement

“We have been discussing with the management of the company since 2019 to pay the outstanding liability, but they refused, as such we had no option than to sealed off the offices.

“The Headquarters and other sealed offices will remain close until the N464.5 million tax liability is settled,” she said.

The Head of Enforcement, Mr Ado Garba, said that the agency have sent seven notices to Kaduna Electric, demanding the settlement of the liability with no response from the company.

“This, therefore, left us with no option than to obtain a Warrant of Authority from the court to seal off the offices.

“This is in line with Section 104(1) and (4) of the Personal Income Tax Amendment Act 2011 and Section 37 subsection (3) and (4) of the Kaduna State Tax Codification and Consolidation Law, 2020,” he said.