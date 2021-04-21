Advertisement

The Federal Road Safety Commission has approved the promotion of 1 Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) to the rank of Deputy Corps Marshal (DCM), 9 Corps Commanders (CC) to the rank of Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) and 26 Deputy Corps Commanders (DCC) to the rank of Corps Commander. The approval came at the end of the meeting of the Commission on 12 April, 2021, ratifying the resolution of the Establishment Committee of FRSC on promotion of Senior Officers, where the exercise was diligently deliberated upon.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, who made the statement, revealed that the promotion takes effect from 12 April, 2021. He gave the list of the Officers promoted to Deputy Corps Marshal as; Assistant Corps Marshal, Victor Nwokolo fdc to represent the South Eastern Zone of the country following the retirement of DCM Kenneth Nwaegbe mni.

Three other ACMs who were also promoted with the mandate to proceed on terminal leave with immediate effect are; ACM Kehinde Adeleye fdc, in charge of Policy, Research and Statistics Department at the national headquarters, ACM Godwin O. Ogagaoghene mni, the Zonal Commanding Officer in charge of Benin Zonal Command, as well as ACM Edward A. ZAMBER, the Zonal Commanding Officer in charge of Yola Zonal Command.

Advertisement

In the same vein, Kazeem also gave the names of the 9 Corps Commanders promoted to ACM as, Corps Commander Kumapayi Ayodele who is presently the Sector Commander Anambra State, Corps Commander Wobin Gora, Sector Commander FCT, Corps Commander Chidi Nkwonta fwc, Sector Commander Bayelsa State, Corps Commander Adetunji Adegoke, the Deputy Corps Secretary at the National Headquarters (RSHQ) Abuja, and Corps Commander Godwin Omiko Phd, Deputy Commandant, FRSC Command and Staff College, Enugu.

Others are; The head, Policy Advisory Unit, under the Office of the Corps Marshal, at the National Headquarters (RSHQ) Abuja, CC Emmanuel Nnanna Obot fsi, CC Yerima Musa Ramalan fwc in the Department of Policy, Research and Statistics at the national headquarters, CC Rindon Kunven fwc, in charge of the Corps Safety Engineering Office, CC Sunday Iyamah fwc in charge of the Corps Budget Office at the national headquarters.

Moreover, 6 other CCs were also promoted to ACM with the mandate to hand over to the most senior Officer in their Department/Command and proceed for their statutory 3 months terminal leave with effect from 12 April, 2021. The six Officers are; CC KC Alao, CC KO Akinusoye, CC OA Daniel, CC AA Hammed, CC SO Aborchi, and CC SO Oke.

While the newly promoted Corps Commanders are; Deputy Corps Commander JO Asaolu psc of the Corps Budget Office, DCC Ann Odeleye in charge of National Road Safety Advisory Council, DCC Lasun Bamigbayan, in charge of Quality Management System at the national headquarters and DCC PI Ugwu of FRSC Academy Udi, Enugu State.

Others include, the head, FRSC Signage Gwagwalada, DCC Dapel (FCA), DCC UA Ibrahim, DCC AM Hassan, DCC PC Okoyeocha and 18 others.

The Commission’s Chairman, Bukhari Bello expressed delight over the attitude of transparency and objectivity that heralded the whole process and urged the promoted Officers to show more commitment and rededicate themselves to achieving the Corporate mission of the Corps which is to eradicate road traffic crashes and create a safer motoring environment in the country.

He stated that the promotion exercise is part of the Commission’s drive towards rewarding excellence, diligence and hard work which is in line with the administrative philosophy of the present leadership of the Corps.

Kazeem added that the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, equally congratulated the newly elevated Officers for their excellent performances during the exercise, noting that every promotion comes with greater responsibilities. He charged them to put in their best in the course of their duties as the new rank calls for more focus, more dedication, commitment and passion.

He admonished those who were not fortunate this promotion year to keep faith alive and hope for the best as opportunities still abound for promotion in the future.

Speaking further, the Corps Marshal promised to improve the general welfare of the personnel of the Corps to the satisfaction of all. As such, he beckoned on all personnel to be of good cheer and put in great efforts towards the realisation of the corporate mandate of the Corps.

Speaking on the processes and phases of the entire exercise, Kazeem disclosed that the promotion exercise which was done in full observation of all COVID-19 protocol began with medical examination, physical test exercises, computer based examination, and oral interview.

The newly promoted Officers shall be decorated in strict compliance with Presidential directives and NCDC guidelines on physical distancing and other preventive measures against the dreaded coronavirus.