It was unbelievable but miraculous as four persons on Sunday escaped death when a truck with registration number XL 431- APP LAGOS ran into a tricycles carrying four persons along Enugu – Abakaliki Federal High Way.

Our correspondent who visited the scene report that the tricycle otherwise known as ‘Kake’ was badly crushed inside a drainage system under construction along the road.

An eyewitness, who gave his name as Onyekachi Ozioko, told our correspondent that the accident was caused by a water tanker discharging water for the construction workers along the road.

“So a Tipper Truck carrying a granite from Abakaliki was heading to Enugu. So because the water tanker had completely occupied one of the lane, so a tricycle driver who was coming from Enugu town was overtaken another tricycle, it now hit the Tipper by the side and in the anxiety and confusion, the truck now collided with another tricycle and fell.

“So how the passengers and driver of the tricycle escaped alive can only be described as God’s Grace and miracle,” he said.

He blamed the accident on the driver of the water tanker that parked on the road discharging water, when he knew that the drainage under construction had shrunk the road as it has no shoulder.

Driver of the Tricycle, who simply have his name as Nnaemeka, thanked God for sparing his life.

He said “somebody bought the Tricycle for me on hire purchase agreement just about four days. However, I thank God for sparing my life and my passengers.”

When contacted on the incident, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, promised that the command would investigate the incident to unravel the actual cause.