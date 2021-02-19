Advertisement

Ohanaeze Youth Council , (OYC) worldwide, has urged South East Governors to support Engr. Chidi Ibe’s effort to rebuild the parent body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo to make it stronger to defend the interest of Ndigbo in Nigeria.

President of OYC, Mazi Emmanuel Okwu Nnabuike, who made the appeal in a statement, said Ohanaeze Ndigbo under Engr.Chidi Ibe is focused on the actualization of the Igbo presidency come 2023 and urged Ndigbo to continue to build bridges of understanding and friendship across the country.

Describing Ibe’s executive committee as the authentic Ohanaeze Ndigbo elected in accordance with the constitution of the organization, OYC urged the George Obiozor faction and other aggrieved Igbo leaders to sheathe their sword and join hands with Chidi Ibeh to take Ohanaeze Ndigbo to greater heights.

“OYC urges South East Governors to support the authentic President General of Ohhanaeze Ndigbo , Engr. Chidi Ibe to rebuild the organization and make it stronger to defend the interest of Ndigbo in Nigeria and in Diaspora. We assure the Governors and other Igbo leaders that the Engr. Chidi Ibeh led executive is committed to the actualization of Igbo presidency come 2023. All Igbo leaders are enjoined to continued building bridges of understanding and friendship across Nigeria. Ndigbo must be united.”

OYC also congratulated Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her emergence as the Director-General of the World Trade Organization, WTO and described the appointment as well-deserved and one that would benefit Ndigbo and Nigeria.

He said, “We congratulate Dr.Ngozi Okonjo Iweala on her emergence as DG, WTO. As a former World Bank staff, finance minister and the coordinator of Nigeria’s economic team and a renowned economist, we are very confident that she will inject fresh ideas and contribute immensely to the development of many member nations.”

OYC commiserated with the President of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), Alhaji Yerima Shettima on the death of his mother, Hajiya Raliya Muhammad, which occurred on the 15th of February 2021.

“God giveth and taketh at His will; as we pray for the repose of her soul, may God give the entire family the fortitude to bear this great loss,” OYC said.