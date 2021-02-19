Advertisement

By Ben Ugirji, Owerri

A lawyer in Imo state, Prof. Nnamdi Obiareri has advocated for the domestication of freedom of information act (FOI), in order to regulate the dissemination of information.

Prof. Obiareri who was the former Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Imo state, regretted that journalism profession which was supposed to be a noble one, has been bastardized by quacks.

He said that social media influencers, bloggers and various electronic irritants have taken advantage of the situation to incite the public by dishing out unguarded and unverifiable reports about individuals or government at the comfort of their homes.

The lawyer who was the former dean, faculty of law in Imo state university, Owerri delivered a lecture in Owerri on ‘the dangers of fake news to the society’.

He further accused the press of misinforming the public with reportage that is not based on the truth.

He enjoined journalism to engage in investigation journalism while urging the National Assembly to, as a matter of urgency, accelerate the passage of FOI act into law to ensure that the profession is guided.