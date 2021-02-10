Advertisement

The Enugu State new Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Aliyu on Tuesday, declared war against criminals in the state, adding that there would be no hiding place for them.

Aliyu, who made the declaration at his maiden press briefing, while parading 11 criminal suspects at Police Headquarters, said that collaboration with sister security agencies had helped them to fight crime within the few weeks he took charge of the command.

He also said that Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State’s support to the security agents equally contributed to the success story.

Aliyu who assumed duty in the state on January 27, 2021 said his Command, needed cooperation of all the stakeholders, especially the media, to ensure that crime and criminality is reduced to the barest minimum.

“Gentlemen of the Press, you can see that the frantic efforts we are making in snergy with relevant stakeholders and support from the state government to rid the state of acts of crime and criminality is yielding positive results. I assure you that we are not going to rest on our oars to flush criminal elements in the state.”

Parading the suspects made up of a child molester, armed robbers, car-snatchers and being possession of illegal arms as well as illicit drugs, Aliyu said the fit was achieved through well coordinated security strategies.

He said that the items recovered from the suspects include fours cars, two motorcycles, two tricycles, three live cartridges, 76 rounds of ammunition and 4 mobile phones.

One of the suspects, Chukwuebuka Ude, 30, from Obinagu, Udi Local Government Area of Enugu, who allegedly defiled a 5-year old girl, told newsmen that he did not penetrate but only touched the girl’s private part.

Another suspect, Clifford Chukwu, 36, a native of Ahani-Achi, Oji River Local Government Area of Enugu State, accused of being in possession of a firearm, said he only saw the pistol at a shrine and was going home when the police arrested him.