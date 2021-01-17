Advertisement

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has felicitated with former Governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande, on the occasion of his 82nd birthday.

Lawan rejoices with the family, friends and political associates of the former governor and first interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress(APC) as they celebrate the joyous occasion.

“In his roles as a state governor and party leader, Chief Akande made indelible contributions to governance and political development in Nigeria.

Advertisement

“His achievements as the first governor of Osun in this democratic dispensation and as the leader of the APC in its formative stage shall always remain remarkable and have cemented his position among leaders of consequence in Nigeria.

“Chief Akande’s integrity, consistency, focus, level-headedness, firmness as a leader and principle-based politics make him an elder statesman to be emulated, especially by those who take or aspire to public offices,” Lawan said.

The Senate President prays for more years of good health for the former governor so that he can continue to contribute to the development of his beloved Nigeria.