We the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to announce with delight, that IPOB has floated a special security network to guard and protect the whole of Biafraland from the rampaging Fulani herdsmen terrorists and other criminal groups in our land.

The sole aim and objective of this newly formed Security outfit known as Eastern Security Network (ESN), is to halt every criminal activity and terrorists attack in Biafraland. This outfit which is a vigilante group like the Amotekun in the South West and the Miyetti Allah security outfit will ensure the safety of our forests and farm lands which terrorists have converted into slaughter grounds and raping fields.

Since the South East and South South governors have failed to float a regional security outfit unlike their counterparts in the South West despite the worsening insecurity in the country, we have decided not to wait endlessly while our mothers and sisters are continually raped and slaughtered like fowls by terrorists in our land. We can’t watch helplessly while those we are agitating to liberate from bondage are gradually being eliminated by terrorists.

We therefore, advise every robber, kidnaper and other criminals to steer clear from Biafra land or brace up for the worst. We must defend Biafra land no matter the price.

Biafra security Network personnel will release special phone numbers for people to call whenever there is any case of criminality including kidnapping and robbery activities in the whole of Biafraland. Every resident in Biafraland should use the numbers to report any criminal activity anywhere in Biafraland for prompt response.

Fulani herdsmen attack on our mothers and sisters must stop in our land with immediate effect. Unnecessary police brutality on innocent citizens also must stop. Police and Army check points which have since been converted to extortion points should be dismantled. Security agencies should stop milking our people of their hard-earned resources. Let the check points be set up in the North East where they are in high demand.

With the birth of Eastern Security Network, the era of illegal abduction of our people in our land is over. Traitors and saboteurs in Biafraland should retrace their steps. Eastern Security Network is out to protect our mothers, sisters , wives , children and every resident of Biafra land including law-abiding security agents.

Any attempt to sabotage this Security Network will be stoutly resisted. IPOB is a peaceful movement but ready to defend our land and people no matter the cost.

We want to make it clear that Eastern Security Network is not a Biafran Army but simply a vigilante group like Amotekun in the West. It’s a child of necessity born to cover up the weakness of our political leaders who have lost the courage to protect our people. Nigeria security agents are advised to restrain from any harassment or confrontation with the outfit because it’s not after them but out to deal with terrorists rampaging our communities.

IPOB has no plans to forcefully declare Biafra but is rather working hard towards the restoration of Biafra through a referendum in accordance with international laws. We have not floated Biafra Army but a mere regional security outfit in response to the yearnings of our people.

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB.