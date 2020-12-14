Advertisement

Justice Bayo Taiwo of the Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan has sentenced an internet fraudster, Tobiloba Taofeek Sanusi (a.k.a Gabriel Hamilton), to two months community service after finding him guilty of impersonation in a criminal charge filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office.

Sanusi, the 25-year-old who claimed to be a graduate of Entrepreneurship was convicted on Monday, December 14, 2020 as the judge held that the Commission successfully sustained the allegation of impersonating one Gabriel Hamilton to defraud people through the use of the internet.

The offence is contrary to Section 484 of the Criminal Code Cap, 38, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria 2000.

The judge also ordered that the convict forfeits to the Federal Government of Nigeria one black iPhone XR , one black Samsung Galaxy S8, one blue Fero Phone F1100, one Silver Iphone 6 Plus mobile phones and one Silver Apple Laptop Macbook Air.