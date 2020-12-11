Advertisement

The Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday, December 10, 2020, secured the conviction of eight internet fraudsters before Justice Patricia Ajoku and Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court One and 2 of the Ibadan Division, Oyo State as well as before Justice Ibrahim Watilat of the Federal High Court Two, Abeokuta, Ogun State and Justice U.N Agomoh of the Federal High Court Two, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.

They were prosecuted on separate lone charge of criminal impersonation, to which they all pleaded guilty.

Six of the convicts-Joseph Damilare Oladele Ipinloye; Bolumole Doyinsola; Obidele Akinwale Oreoluwa; Okunola Ademola; Sodiq Olanrewaju Adeleke and Adeniji Ramon -were jailed in Ibadan by Justice Ajoku and Justice Abdulmalik.

Ikegbula Davies Junior was jailed in Abeokuta by Justice Watilat, while Folorunsho Temitope’s fate was sealed in Ado Ekiti by Justice U.N Agomoh.

Ikegbula, Ipinloye and Okunola got three months imprisonment each; Obidele was sentenced to four months imprisonment; Bolumole got 10 months, while Folorunsho bagged 12 months imprisonment.

Justice Abdulmalik slammed 24 four months jail term on Adeleke and Ramon, respectively.

The convicts are also to restitute sundry sums of money to their respective victims through the Federal Government of Nigeria, as well as forfeit all items recovered from them to the government.