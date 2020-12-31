Advertisement

By Tseaa, Armstrong

The Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Benue State, Rev. Akpen Leva has charged Christian and parents to as a matter of urgency monitor their children and wards movements during the festive period and beyond.

He dropped this hint in his Christmas message felicitating with the Governor of the state, Gov. Samuel Ortom, his wife, Dr. Mrs. Eunice Erdoo Ortom, the Deputy Governor, Engr. Benson Abounu, the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Aondoaver Kaka’an, the speaker, Benue State House of Assembly, Hon. Titus Uba and to the good people of Benue state on the occasion of 2020 Christmas and 2021 new year.

The cleric said rising insecurity in the Nigerian state has called for strict monitoring of the movement of family members. The family is the basic unit of society: so, any thing initiated and sustained at this level would have trickle down positive effects.

‘The family and church are the most close agents of socialisation that could instil security tips and consciousness in members at early stages’, ‘ So. I encourage you to give security training to your children at childhood’, he exhorted.

In a separate remarks at the distribution of meats to members and residents of Makurdi Landlords Development Association (MALADA) and Akpehe Community respectively given to them by the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice for Benue State, Mr. Michael Gusa, MALADA Chairman, Mr. Donatus Anyogo counselled parents to give children life orientation that will help them grow up to become useful members of the society.

‘As a parent it is your sole responsibility to bring up your children up in the fear of the LORD God’, he stated.

‘When children and wards are given good morals, it reduces deviant behaviours in the society, he added.

It is no surprise that the Akpehe community of Makurdi adherence to religious ideals and sympathy is a defining factor to why criminality in the area has been contained successfully.

He urged members to strictly adhere to government ban on public gatherings as a measure to checkmate the new wave of Covid 19. He also commiserated with the governor over the deaths of Professor Jerry Anthony Agada, Chairman Local Government Service Commission and Dr. Demian Anweh who died of Covid 19 related complications.