Advertisement

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has urged residents to look at the records of his administration and vote for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming Local Government Area elections.

Ikpeazu made the call on Wednesday in Umuahia during the Abia PDP rally and flag-off of campaign for the polls.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Abia State Independent Electoral Commission (ABSIEC) has slated elections in the 17 LGAs for Dec. 18.

The governor appealed to the people to vote for PDP councillorship and chairmanship candidates in the elections.

He also urged the party’s candidates not to take anything for granted, but work harder to endear themselves to the people.

His deputy, Mr Ude Chukwu, said that as a party, the PDP was expected to move around all the nooks and crannies to campaign in order to ensure its candidates were elected.

He said: “Abia is PDP and PDP is Abia. As a government in power in the state, we are not looking for what to tell our people.

“As you go out to campaign in your wards and local government areas, you will be able to see those things we have been able to achieve in the last five years.

“I want to assure us that we are going to get 100 per cent in the councillorship and chairmanship elections.”

On his part, the Abia PDP Chairman, Mr Alwell Asiforo, appealed to those who failed to get the party’s tickets not to be discouraged, but rather, join hands for its victory.

The former Abia Speaker lauded Ikpeazu for his visionary leadership and developmental strides, saying it had made others align with the party.

In their speeches, the party leaders from the three senatorial zones assured the governor that PDP would sweep the polls in their respective zones.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of the party flag to all the 17 LGA chairmanship candidates and their running mates.