Press Statement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the comment by President

Muhammadu Buhari on the defection of Governor Dave Umahi to the All

Progressives Congress (APC) smacks of dereliction of duty and “political

scavenging” by the Buhari Presidency.

The Presidency statement also exposes how our nation was brought to her

knees as compelling demands of office are made to suffer while the

Presidency gloats over trivial issues.

The party describes President Buhari’s action in abandoning the

responsibilities of his office, at this critical time, to focus on

personal partisan adventure of an individual, as a misplacement of

energy.

The development further exposes Mr. President’s incompetence and poor

understanding of the tenets of leadership, statesmanship and

expectations of his office.

The PDP holds as appalling that the Buhari Presidency is showing more

urgency in commenting on political adventures rather than expressing

concern on the reported kidnapping of 12 senior police officers by

bandits.

The party observed that if President Buhari had used the same urgency he

displayed in commenting on Governor Umahi’s defection to address the

issue of police brutality, the crisis situation, death, arson,

destruction of public and private property witnessed in the aftermath of

the endSARS protest would have been averted.

Indeed, if Mr. President had shown similar urgency towards the demand

for the rejigging of our national security architecture, we would have

averted the escalated insurgency, kidnapping and bloodletting ravaging

our country today.

In the same vein, if President Buhari had used the same urgency to

respond to the call to reorganize his economic team, end the corruption

in his government as well as address the frightening upsurge in

unemployment under his watch, our nation would not be in this sorry

state as the poverty capital of the world.

President Buhari has indeed shown that he has no time for governance;

completely out of sync with the social and political reality in our

country and disconnected from the expectations of Nigerians on his

office, particularly at this trying time.

Our party urges President Buhari to wake up and show more seriousness to

the duties of his office instead of engaging in personal political

enterprise of individuals.

The PDP therefore counsels President Buhari’s handlers to stop

ridiculing his office by making him a butt of joke in the public space.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary