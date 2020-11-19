Press Statement
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the comment by President
Muhammadu Buhari on the defection of Governor Dave Umahi to the All
Progressives Congress (APC) smacks of dereliction of duty and “political
scavenging” by the Buhari Presidency.
The Presidency statement also exposes how our nation was brought to her
knees as compelling demands of office are made to suffer while the
Presidency gloats over trivial issues.
The party describes President Buhari’s action in abandoning the
responsibilities of his office, at this critical time, to focus on
personal partisan adventure of an individual, as a misplacement of
energy.
The development further exposes Mr. President’s incompetence and poor
understanding of the tenets of leadership, statesmanship and
expectations of his office.
The PDP holds as appalling that the Buhari Presidency is showing more
urgency in commenting on political adventures rather than expressing
concern on the reported kidnapping of 12 senior police officers by
bandits.
The party observed that if President Buhari had used the same urgency he
displayed in commenting on Governor Umahi’s defection to address the
issue of police brutality, the crisis situation, death, arson,
destruction of public and private property witnessed in the aftermath of
the endSARS protest would have been averted.
Indeed, if Mr. President had shown similar urgency towards the demand
for the rejigging of our national security architecture, we would have
averted the escalated insurgency, kidnapping and bloodletting ravaging
our country today.
In the same vein, if President Buhari had used the same urgency to
respond to the call to reorganize his economic team, end the corruption
in his government as well as address the frightening upsurge in
unemployment under his watch, our nation would not be in this sorry
state as the poverty capital of the world.
President Buhari has indeed shown that he has no time for governance;
completely out of sync with the social and political reality in our
country and disconnected from the expectations of Nigerians on his
office, particularly at this trying time.
Our party urges President Buhari to wake up and show more seriousness to
the duties of his office instead of engaging in personal political
enterprise of individuals.
The PDP therefore counsels President Buhari’s handlers to stop
ridiculing his office by making him a butt of joke in the public space.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary