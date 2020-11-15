Advertisement

Rabiu Omaku

The member Federal House of Representatives,representing Akwanga/Wamba/Nasarawa Eggon Federal Constituency, Honorable Abdulkarim Usman (PDP) has denied contracting Barrister Yakubu Hassan as his defence Counsel at the election petition tribunal.

He refuted the claimed made by the lawyer who is claiming N12m as his professional fees in the High court sitting in Akwanga.

Hon.Usman while reacting over the legal action instituted by the legal adviser to the PDP that the deal he entered into was between the People’s Democratic Party,The (PDP) not him personally, Honorable Abdulkarim Usman.

“Barrister Yakubu represent the PDP, while the only lawyer that represent me is Barrister John Mathew who I personally engaged to work for me not the legal adviser to the party”,he added.

The Honorable member averred that the legal adviser to the party did not transmit any valid document regarding the payment of any N12,000,000m non the party to him regarding the payment of N12m.

“I will not pay a dine to Yakubu Hassan because he did not deserved the money he was claiming,I thanked God that our success or failure lies in the court”.

Calling on his constituents not to be deterred by the fake news that awash the social media as a false claim to smear his hard earned reputation.

Meanwhile,the High court sitting in Akwanga has fixed January 13th,2021 for commencement of hearing

into the case between Barrister Yakubu Hassan and Honorable Abdulkarim Usman,member representing Akwanga/Wamba /Nasarawa Eggon Federal Constituency.

The presiding Judge,Justice Mustapha Abdulmumuni Rahmat during court proceedings at the High court Akwanga Local Government Area of the state mentioned the suit filed against Honorable Abdulkarim Usman,a Federal lawmaker, representing Akwanga/Wamba/Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Areas for refusing to pay him his legal fees for defending him in the election tribunal and court of appeal to the sum of twelve million naira.

After hearing from both parties involve, Justice Mustapha Rahmat adjourned the case to thirteen January twenty twenty one for commencement of hearing.

The petitioner’s Counsel,Barrister mustapha Sadeeq and defence Counsel,Barrister Aliyu Anzewu expressed satisfaction with the proceedings.