Over 60 people from Umuahia South, Ikwuano, Umuahia North LGAs of Abia Central Senatorial District have benefited from a 3 day free medical outreach on diabetes and blood pressure management organized by Senator Theodore Orji, in Umuahia.

Speaking while declaring the event open, Senator Orji, who represents Abia Central senatorial zone, explained that the medical outreach is one of his constituency projects to better the lives of his constituents.

Orji, who was represented by Sir Frank Ibe, urged the participants to make good use of the medical scheme to better their lives.

Delivering his talk, the Consultant Physician Diabetologist, Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, Dr Ignatius Ezeala , trained the participants on how best to manage diabetes and hypertension as well as the risk factors associated with the ailments.

He further urged them to adhere to the advice of dieticians on types of food to eat abstinence from excessive alcohol and cigarettes, obesity and adjustment of lifestyles.

He added that diabetes is not a death sentence and people should stop panicking, check their sugar level, cut down their food intake and drink and should also check their weights, among others.

The event also featured other resource persons who delivered talks, including question and answer sessions. All participants were also screened for diabetes and blood pressure management and were given free drugs depending on one’s problem.

On his part, the Chief Medical Director, Federal Medical centre, Umuahia, Dr. Azubuike Onyebuchi, charged the participants to leverage on the importance of the training, noting that one can live up to 100 years if he manages diabetics and hypertension ailments effectively.

Also speaking, the Media Adviser to Senator Orji, Chief Eddie Onuzuruike, said that the free medical outreach on diabetes and blood pressure management is part of the dividend of democracy the senator has packaged for the people.

He added that there is also a scholarship scheme for indigent students and free eye treatment which the people’s Senator has been providing for the people of the zone.

High point of the occasion was distribution of Diabetes and high blood pressure kits to participants.