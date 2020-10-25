Advertisement

It had successfully been established that the leader of indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu had deviated from the peaceful approach of non violent struggle, traditionally adopted by Biafra agitators with the blessings of Our Igbo Legend, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.

Nnamdi Kanu’s craftiness, bogus claims, lack of respect for Igbo elders and hatred for other ethnic groups in Nigeria, had endangered the lives and properties of Ndigbo in Lagos and Northern Nigeria.

Now, Ndigbo has seen clearly that IPOB had confirmed the reason why the once peaceful organization was proscribed and labeled a terrorist group. In the last few weeks, private and public properties as well as lives have wasted across Igbo with people carrying Biafra flags under the banner of EndSARS protests.

From Aba to Awka, Onitsha, Owerri to Obigbo and Igbo towns, it has been tales of destruction and woes from the same people who are yet to recover from the effects of the Covid-19 lockdown. What kind of leader will make a video calling his followers to get weapons, kill policemen and burn police stations? Meanwhile, the so called leader or freedom fighter is safe and away with his family in the whiteman’s country,London while his indoctrinated followers inflict death and destruction of the same people he purportedly seeks to liberate.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide had also uncovered from intelligence gathering, that UK is the breeding ground for separatist rebels, Nnamdi Kanu, Omoyele Sowore, Adesinya Grandson are all residents of UK, and more importantly, Nnamdi Kanu had successfully destroyed Aba through inflammatory directives, while there’s no evidence of Killings and destruction of Properties in his hometown in Afara Umuahia. Have the people of Aba Ngwa and others who reside in Aba not realized that the wily fox, Nnamdi Kanu has been using while protecting his father’s house at Afara, Umuahia?

OYC wishes to alert igbos that the planned IPOB rallies in South East and South South on Monday 26th October 2020, is being sponsored by a Northern Presidential Hopeful to create Confusion and tension perhaps frighten Igbo Governors with Presidential ambitions to drop it, and perhaps frighten others to negotiate with him through his agents and family members, including the recent faceoff between Rivers State Governor, Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike and Nnamdi Kanu over mayhem in Obigbo(Oyibo), was influenced by the Northern Presidential Hopeful to destabilize Rivers State and destroy Governor Wike, for him (Northerner) fly 2023 PDP Presidential flag.

Endsars Protests is a Purely Nigerian Youth Movement aimed towards addressing the abnormalities in Nigeria, attempts by Omoyele Sowore to infiltrate the Lekki Protesters was resisted by the Yoruba Youths. The recent vituperative attacks of Adesinya Grandson on Ndigbos had been dismissed and disowned by Afenifere and Yoruba Youths. The fall of Nnamdi Kanu is near, he should retreat now, and apologize to Ndigbos for endangering their lives in the North and South West, by inciting violence in Aba and Obigbo while his father’s house and Afara community is safe. A day of reckoning is fast approaching and inevitably near, when Nnamdi Kanu will no longer influence the Youths for his fame and wealth seeking games under the guise of ill -thought out Biafra agitation.

OYC urges Igbo Youths to leave the streets. We Commend the Southeast Governors Forum for the maturity exhibited by allowing Endsars protesters to freely exhaust their activities against police brutality without molestation. Igbo Youths will further resist attempts by IPOB to venture into the Nigerian project through backdoor and create a breeding ground for State of Emergency to be declared in the South East.

Enough is enough

Mazi Okwu Nnabuike

Secretary General

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide