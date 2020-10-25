Advertisement

Following the killings, destruction and burning of private properties occassioned by the brutal state sanctioned murder of peaceful protesters at Lekki Toll Gate, brave youths across Biafraland would come out to commence the process of cleaning up and securing their towns and cities from hoodlums and criminal elements. This will afford young people in places like Benin, Enugu, Aba, Abakaliki, Umuahia, Nnewi, Uyo, Calabar, Onitsha & Igweocha the long awaited opportunity to tidy up and clear the numerous mountains of rubbish in these cities which has become not only an eyesore but also a health hazard. Measures are also being put in place to protect the lives and properties of innocent citizens from being attacked by rented hoodlums and political thugs. However, where necessary, assets acquired with looted public funds by corrupt politicians will remain a legitimate target.

It is important to note that anybody found attacking or engaging in arson or wanton destruction of private property will be dealt with on the spot. Peaceful protests will commence after the clean-up but will only be confined to designated locations, there will be no procession or street march. Marching on the streets will not be tolerated as not to give room to mischief makers to breach public peace. We are hereby issuing a warning that any hoodlum or rented thug found at the venue of any protest will be mercilessly dealt with by the people. We urge them to steer clear or better join us in the clean-up and peaceful gathering afterwards.

Anybody found wandering near a bank or loitering with intent will be moved on. People will not be allowed to congregate near a bank or financial institution. No act capable of breaching the peace will be tolerated from Monday the 26th of October 2020 onwards. Protests and gatherings will be held but it must be peaceful and orderly. No criminality of any form will be condoned, either from hoodlums, hired thugs, the police or the army. Everybody must be well behaved.

It is our hope that protests across Biafraland and Nigeria must continue until all demands made by the leaders of #EndSars movement met in quick time. We urge all youths who have been intimidated into submission by security agencies, especially in Abuja, to return to the streets from tomorrow, October 26. We warn every thug belonging to criminal politicians and DSS hoodlums to steer clear of protest venues or there will be a repeat of last week’s mayhem.

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB