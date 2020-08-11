By CHUKS EKE

Youths have been charged to to work towards achieving honour and integrity for themselves, so as not to be choked by the current economic quagmire and joblessness in the country.

Anambra state Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, Indigenous Arts and Tourism, Dr. Christian Madubuko who gave the charge in Awka, during an inaugural ceremony of the state executive and captains/deputies of the 21 local government area members of Great Anambra Youth Renaissance Initiative, GAYRI, said our youths have great potentials to work themselves to success in life without necessarily taking to crime.

Advertisement

According to Madubuko, “what is reigning in our higher institutions today is cultism and quest for materialism without hardwork but I can tell you that with hardwork, any of you here can become governor, minister, parliamentarian or even president but you have to work hard to catapult yourself to such an enviable height”.

“Just forget about cultism, get-rich-quick syndrome and other social vices and work very hard and you will find yourself on top of success. There is no other magic or short cut to success other than hard work”, he stated.

In his remarks, the founder and member of Board of Trustees of GAYRI, Eloka Egbunike explained that the essence of the formation of GAYRI was to discover our youths and know who to train, employ or sponsor in various fields of human endeavour.

According to Egbunike who is also a Senior Special Assistant to Governor Willie Obiano on Youth Development, “we will soon organize a seminar against hard drugs, rape, fraud to further educate our youths on the dangers of social vices of these nature”.

He congratulated Governor Obiano for attaining 65 years of age and for taking Anambra state to the next level and prayed God to keep his healthy and alive to finish the good works he is doing in the state.

Also speaking, the Communications Officer of the Nigerian Erosion and Watershed Management Project, NEWMAP, Anambra state, Emeka Achebe expressed his support for the formation of GAYRI, adding, “we need to change the narrative to know where we got it wrong. Our youths should stay focused to the ideals and principles of GAYRI”.

Vice-President of GAYRI, Nwamaka Arinze-Okoh; its Secretary-General, Chigozie Ezeanochie and the Chairman of BOT, Chief Austin Oguejiofor, noted that the mission of GAYRI was to help the youths discover their purpose in life in order to contribute meaningfully to nation building, just as its vision was to be a brand name in facilitating human capital development for sustainable growth and productivity of our dear state and nation.