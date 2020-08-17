Advertisement

Okays Consensus Candidacy for Okigwe Senatorial Bye-election

The leader of All Progressive Congress (APC) and Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma has called on the stakeholders to come together and join hands with him to give Imo people good governance anchored on transparency, accountability and honesty.

Governor Uzodimma spoke at the weekend as the stakeholders moved a vote of confidence in him and pledged to be loyal to his visionary administration.

Addressing the State APC Caucus comprising the State Executive of APC, Members of the State House of Assembly, the APC Federal Minister, former National Executive Members of APC, Members of the National Assembly of APC extraction from Imo State, former APC Deputy Governors and other Leaders of APC in a meeting at Government House Owerri, the governor expressed delight that the leaders of the party are prepared to work as a team.

He told the audience that despite the initial challenges faced by his administration, he has been able to sustain the unity of the party in the State as the factions which broke away had returned to the APC fold.

Governor Uzodimma informed the gathering of the modest achievements his Government has recorded in the past seven months, especially in the areas of road infrastructure that has led to restoring Owerri Urban Master Plan and efforts made to obliterate the perennial flooding experienced in Owerri Municipal whenever it rains.

Other areas of achievement include: automation of salaries and pensions that has led to the government saving over N1billon every month.

He requested the APC members in the State to continue to support the leadership of Chief Marcelinus Nlemigbo because of his experience in party management which he said, would be an added advantage to the party in the State.

The Governor assured that at the right time when a firm unity must have been established in the Imo APC, “the party would hold its congress that will be all inclusive.”

On the Okigwe Senatorial Zone bye-election scheduled for October to replace late Senator Benjamin Uwajimogu, the governor charged the stakeholders to think of how it will be used to rebuild the party in particular and Imo State in general.

To achieve a rancour-free process of nominating a candidate for the senatorial bye-election, the caucus agreed to have a consensus candidate or a direct primary in a situation where due to time, the aspirants are not able to agree on the candidate chosen via consensus arrangement.

As a mark of respect to the wishes of the caucus, all the aspirants to the office who attended the meeting pledged to be part of the consensus arrangement, and also to support whoever eventually emerges as the choice from the process.

The caucus also supported the setting up of a nine-man committee headed by the Secretary to the Government of Imo State, Chief Cosmas Iwu, to interface with all the aspirants and come up with the candidate that will be generally acceptable to the people in the interest of Okigwe zone in particular and Imo State in general.

Besides, the meeting urged the governor not to leave the contest to Okigwe people alone but to mobilise support from other zones as the election is critical to the people of Imo State.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, Chief Nlemigbo had thanked God for returning APC to power in Imo State and expressed gladness that the stakeholders are together again.

He commended Governor Uzodinma for sustaining the APC for the period he has been in office and for delivering good governance in Imo State through the 3-R mantra of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Recovery that has made the party most popular in the State and country at large.

He also thanked some stakeholders who committed their time, money and other resources towards the revival of the party and promised that he will not fail them.