The Master Builder Global Church, Enugu branch on Thursday decried the demolition of her worship centre located at No19 Park Avenue, GRA, besides Enugu Golf Club.

The Church described the demolition of the worship centre with equipments worth over N70 million as ungodly and an attack on the body of Christ, moreso coming from a Christian state.

Administrator of the Church, Mr. Emmanuel Bamidele, who spoke to journalists, said that they were not occupying the property illegally, adding that they didn’t know why the Enugu State government does not want the church to operate in the state.

Bamidele said “The owner of the property is in overseas and leased the property to the church for certain number of years because we are not intend to stay permanently on the property. So, when we started we applied to the state Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA) to put glass tenet but approval was denied.

“So we decided to put ordinary tenet. However, before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, the ECTDA came and sealed the premises. We called the governor who after listening to us said that it would be resolved amicably. We have had a meeting with the Chairman of the ECTDA, Dr. Josef Onoh and we are still discussing.

“Regrettably, on Wednesday at about 10 am, I was in the church with our members, suddenly I heard a bang on the gate. I decided to look through the Window and saw a bulldozer pulling down the perimeter fence of the property. I ran out in company of my colleagues and went to meet the person in-charge. They didn’t talk to us and the bulldozer entered the premises and started demolishing the church tenet and all the equipments in it that worths over seventy million naira (N70m)”.

Bamidele said that all his appeal to the officials of the ECTDA to allow them remove their equipments, which he said were imported few days back was rebuffed and went ahead, and demolished everything including chairs, fans, air conditioners, musical system among others.

The administrator however, appealed to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, as a man who has as a mantra “Enugu is in the Hands of God” to ensure that all the church equipments destroyed were replaced.

When the Chairman of the ECTDA, Onoh, was contacted on telephone, he declined to comment on the matter, and switched off his phone.