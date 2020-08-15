Advertisement

By Okechukwu Keshi Ukegbu

Abia State is set to take the COVID-19 campaign to the rural populace.

The state is flagging-off the sensitisation committees in the 17 local government areas of the state.

Advertisement

Also, in order to contain the spread of the virus,the state is to commence testing in the local government areas and therefore appealed to citizens to avail themselves if such opportunities.

However, the state has frowned at the practices of patent medicine dealers and pharmacists who handle COVID-19 cases. Consequently, the state says it will hold an interactive session with those involved.

Meanwhile, the state has extended the market days to Saturdays, while eateries in the state are to operate fully with strict maintenance of the COVID-19 protocols.