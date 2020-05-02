The Emir of Rano, in Kano State, Alhaji Tafida Abubakar Ila Auta Bawo is dead.

The emir died on Saturday at a hospital in Kano at the age of 74.

Turakin Rano and House of Representatives Member of Rano, Kibiya and Bunkure , Alhaji Kabir Alhassan Rururm confirmed the death.

He said the late emir would be buried this evening in the emirate.

The late emir is survived by 17 children and two wives.

Rano Emirate Council is one of the four newly created emirates in Kano state.

Reports have it that the emir was hospitalised, at the Amin Kano Teaching Hospital, before been referred to Nasarawa specialist Hospital. but not sure whether his illness is related or not to COVID-19.