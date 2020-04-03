–

KOGI State Commissioner of Water Resources, Abdulmumuni Danga, accused of raping and battering a lady for calling him out on Facebook, has said that he wants the case to be left the way it is.

Danga who spoke to The ICIR on a brief phone call was asked what happened between he and the victim identified as Elizabeth Oyeniyi and in response, he said: “I don’t want to talk too much please, let’s just leave the case the way it is”

When probed further concerning the allegations made against him, he ended the call abruptly.

Danga was appointed the commisioner by the current Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

Oyeniyi had made a Facebook post asking the commissioner to help his sister and family financially the same way he has been helping others.

But Oyeniyi’s comment upset the commissioner.

According to her, the commissioner sent thugs to kidnap her and her three-year-old son from their home and they were whisked to an unknown location where she was striped naked and severely beaten.

The assault was recorded on video, and she was threatened to keep mute about it, else her nude photos would be released on the internet.

Thereafter, Oyeniyi said she was raped by Danga who made sure she stayed overnight just to have his way with her.

By morning, she had several beating marks on her body and was forced to do another video praising the commissioner.

“They flogged me. He flogged me himself, stripped me naked and made a video of me threatening to post it when next I make any public comment about it.

“They also made me apologise that what I said about him was not true under duress. I had to do so because they were all over me.

“He did not release me that day, rather he took me to a hotel nearby. Over the night, he made advances and raped me,” Oyeniyi recounted.

For safety, Oyeniyi said she had to run to Abuja from Kogi where the incident happened.

Leading the call for justice, Dorothy Njemanze of Dorothy Njemanze Foundation said the matter has been taken to the police and the victim has visited a hospital to get treated.

However, Njemanze and a coalition of human rights organisations have taken up the case and are set to seek justice for the young mother.

The group has called for the immediate suspension of the commissioner.

Meanwhile, Governor of Kogi State, Bello, has ordered an investigation into the allegations of battery and assault against Danga.

In a statement released on Thursday by Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, it was disclosed that the governor ordered immediate investigation into the matter.

It was also highlighted in the statement that the governor would not stand for oppression and violence against women.

“The Kogi State government reaffirms its unalloyed commitment to the protection of everyone from all forms of oppression, and will not tolerate violence against women or children under any form or guise,” the statement read in part.

As at the time of filing this report, no action has been taken against Danga, and the victim, Oyeniyi, said she continues to live in fear.

Source: https://www.icirnigeria.org/lets-leave-the-case-the-way-it-is-kogi-commissioner-danga-accused-of-raping-battering-lady-plays-defense/