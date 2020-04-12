Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU)

Easter Message

On behalf of the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU), I wish to convey the message of love and solidarity to the entire people of Southern Kaduna at home and in the Diaspora in this Easter Holiday.

This year’s Easter that is supposed to be celebrated with the usual activities could not happen as expected due to the global Coronavirus pendamic, which has held the entire world captive.

All the same, as we celebrate this sombre Easter in our homes in compliance to the stay-at-home and other directives from government, we as a people should embrace an increasing devotion in celebrating our shared humanity through love and sacrifice as epitomized by the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

I plead with you to continue to persevere through the current hardship brought about by various measures made to safeguard us. This is for our own good.

Indeed, I have been inundated with calls, text messages and personal requests from distressed members of the SOKAPU family due to extreme situations of food shortages, sicknesses and other challenges in many homes during this difficult period.

Let me use this period to call on the entire Southern Kaduna family q to use this most challenging period to show the world that we are truly united, not only during celebrations, worship or sundry occasions, but also in dire times like this.

Those who have enough should spare for the most needy among us in that spirit of sacrifice which our Lord Jesus Christ died for.

The palliatives measures of government has not given us any hope that the very poor among us can depend on it through this trying period.

It is my wish that no member of our family should succumb to starvation or extreme suffering during this arduous time. Because, I believe that as a united people we can all stake a bit to meet the needs of the most vulnerable among us.

In line with the vision of ensuring a paradigm shift in our survival, SOKAPU under my leadership is working towards developing an effective blueprint in confronting our challenges.

May the spirit of Easter which is the embodiment of love, sacrifice and protection of the Lord remain with all of us now and forever.

Signed

Hon Jonathan Asake

PRESIDENT