An Inspector of Police attached to Ago Palace Division, Okota caught on video extorting N40,000 from a motorist has been arrested, the command said on Sunday.

Rapper Ruggedman on Saturday shared a 43-second video of Inspector Taloju Martin, the Station Officer (SO) of Ago Police Station counting the money he collected from a motorist and saying it was not complete.

The video which generated public outcry, forced the command headquarters to invite the policeman, Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and some others to Ikeja for investigation.

The man from whom the Inspector extorted the money was also invited to the meeting where he explained that the Inspector seized his vehicle for alleged violation of restriction order.

Police spokesman Bala Elkana said in a statement that the culprit was identified and arrested after the video was analysed, bringing to three the number of policemen arrested on two separate incidents within the week for extortion of motorists.