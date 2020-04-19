A renowned expert in alternative medicine and energy health, Prof. Joseph Akpa, has made-known to the Minister of Health, Prof. Osagie Ehanire, of his claim to have a cure for Coronavirus through energy health curative means.

Akpa, who is the Provost of Foundation for Energy Health College of Science and Technology, Mgbowo, Enugu, intimated the minister in a letter sent to him and made available to newsmen in Enugu on Sunday.

He said that he had asked the minister and his crack team to visit the institute to verify his claims of finding solution to the virus tormenting the world.

Akpa, who is also Provost of Luminar International Collage of Alternative Medicine, said that he had sent an invitation to Enugu State Government to visit and see how he developed the method of treatment of the dreaded disease and various health problems.

“I will challenge any health institute or agency to bring any known case of Coronavirus to me and see how it will disappear within few days.

“If the government approaches me to cure any known case, I will voluntarily do so without any condition attached to it,’’ he assured.

The expert said that he had already made energy health medicine specifically to boost human immune system and others meant to directly attack the virus to ensure a 100 per cent successful cure.

He explained that Coronavirus known as “coronaviridae’’ was among thousands of viruses known to man which before now was not as popular as others.