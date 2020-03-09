Amotekun: Did South East Governors Disappoint? Yes

From Ali Galadima,, Bauchi

The Bauchi State Programme Coordinator, The Challenge Initiative (TCI) Mrs Rabi Ekele has tasked stakeholders to join hands in the protection of the right of women especially in improving their health status.

Mrs. Rabi Ekele gave the advice in a yesterday while addressing journalists to commemorate this year’s International Women’s Day.

She said currently her organization is working in synergy with the State Government through Primary Healthcare Development Agency to sensitize critical stakeholders on the importance of child birth spacing.

The TCI Coordinator observed that, to achieve this, there is need for governments to provide functional Healthcare centers with qualified personnel and other needed equipments.

She called on stakeholders notably, Journalists and Civil Society Organizations not to relent in supporting the initiative to achieve the desired objectives.

On her part, the State Chairperson of NAWOJ, Mrs Bulak Afsa while stressing the importance of child birth spacing, said it would assist in reducing infant, maternal and child mobility.

She said NAWOJ on its part, has already advocated for equal opportunity to women in order to contribute to the advancement of the society.

Others who spoke at the programme are Hajara Yahaya and Elizabeth Kah requested religious and community leaders to join hands with stakeholders in order to succeed at the grassroots especially in the area of child spacing and family planning.