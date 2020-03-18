Amotekun: Did South East Governors Disappoint? Yes

No

Don't Care View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

A former Deputy Majority Leader of Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Tony Collins Nwabunwanne, says Governor Willie Obiano has in the last six years demonstrated pragmatic and purposeful leadership that has brought about total transformation of the state.

Obiano was first inaugurated as governor of Anambra State on March 17, 2014. He got re-elected and was sworn in for another term on March 17, 2018.

Nwabunnwanne, recently conferred with the chieftaincy title of Anam Ife for the things he had done for his people, served as a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on political matters and Transition Chairman for Anambra West at different times under Obiano.

According to the ex-lawmaker, on account of Obiano’s impressively outstanding performance, Anambrarians would never forget him even after he leaves office in 2022.

“Obiano, the man with the Midas touch, is one of the highly respected governors in Nigeria today because of his tremendous achievements since he took over the mantle of leadership in Anambra State six years ago on the platform of the only party known to Anambrarians, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). All the people of Anambra are pleased with him due to the significant impact he has made in their lives,” Nwabunwanne said.

The erstwhile parliamentarian added: “The governor has attracted growing admiration from Nigerians within and outside Anambra State for the laudable and remarkable feats he has recorded. He has left no stone unturned to reposition the state for greatness through his developmental efforts in all sectors of the state’s economy, be it in the area of education, road construction, agriculture, healthcare, workers’ welfare, sport and security. Look at the just concluded 12th Nigerian Police Games hosted in Anambra. The superb quality of facilities put in place for the Games is a testament to what we have achieved in sports under the able and dynamic leadership of His Excellency, Governor Willie Obiano. The Anambra 2020 Nigerian Police Games has been rated the best in the history of the championship. The cargo airport project inaugurated by the governor in 2017 when completed will enhance commercial activities, pave way for potential investments and consequently boost the economy of the state. Also, the massive ten thousand capacity standard International Conference Centre (ICC) project initiated by Obiano will go a long way in attracting investments into Anambra State and help create employment opportunities.”

He further stated: “In the words of John Calvin Maxwell, an evangelical Christian author and speaker, a leader is one who knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way. Marian Anderson, one of the most celebrated African-American singers in the twentieth century, did say that leadership should be born out of the understanding of the needs of those who would be affected by it. Napoleon Bonaparte who was a French military and political leader, described a leader as a dealer in hope. In the past six years, Obiano has portrayed himself as a true leader who knows and understands the plight of the people and did all he could to put smiles on their faces. As he keeps on piloting the affairs of our dear state for the next two years left for his administration to come an end, I pray God to continue to guide and direct him to do more of colourful exploits for the benefit of the people.”