Amotekun: Did South East Governors Disappoint? Yes

No

Don't Care View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and the state Attorney General, Ibrahim Mukhtar have on Wednesday challenged the jurisdiction of a Federal High Court sitting in Kano to stop the probe of allegation of land scam leveled against the dethroned Emir Muhammad Sanusi II.

The State Counsel, Khalifa A. Hashim representing Governor Ganduje and the Attoney General filed the application challenging the jurisdiction of the Court on 17th March, 2020.

Recall that the former Kano Monarch had on Friday 6th March, 2020 approached the court with an exparte motion against the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission (1st respondent), Muhyi Magaji Rimingado, Attorney General, Kano State and the Governor as 2nd, 3rd and 4th respondents respectively seeking that the court restrain the 1st and 2nd respondents (Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission and it Chairman, Muhyi Magaji Rimingado respectively) from investigating the affairs (the applicant) pending the hearing of originating motion in which the court granted the order and adjourned till 18th March, 2020.

When the case came up for hearing on Wednesday, deposed Emir Sanusi’s lawyer, Nasir Dangiri (SAN) informed the court about the application filed by the State Attorney General, Ibrahim Mukhtar and Governor Ganduje joined in the case as 3rd and 4th respondents respectively challenging the jurisdiction of the Court to hear the case.

Dangiri however sought for extension of time to respond to the application filed by the duo of Ganduje and the AG, Mukhtar.

The Judge, Justice Lewis Allagoa however adjourned the case till 23rd March, 2020 for hearing of the motion challenging the jurisdiction of the Court and to also hear the originating motion pending before the court.

The State Counsel, Khalifa A. Hashim was the counsel for the Attorney General and Governor (3rd and 4th applicant) while Usman Fari led other counsels to represent 1st and 2nd respondents (Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission and it Chairman, Muhyi Magaji Rimingado respectively) in the case.