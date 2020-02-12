The Technical Director, Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF), Christopher Nwadei, said that team Nigeria has won nine medals in the 6th International Solidarity weightlifting championship holding in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Nwadei disclosed this while speaking with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the competition was one of the qualifiers for the 2020 Olympics scheduled to hold in Tokyo, Japan.

The technical director said that four female and one male lifters would represent the country at the championship.

They are: Augustina Nwaokolo 49 kg, Adenike Olarinoye 55 kg, Rafiatu Lawal 59 kg, Fatima Musa 76 kg and Emmanuel Appah 61 kg.

“My lifters won a total of nine medals, six gold and three Bronze. This is a good performance. Nwaokolo won three bronze medals, Olarinoye won three 55 kg gold medals while Lawal also won gold medals.

“They have made the federation and the country proud again,” he said.

NAN reports that the 6th International Solidarity Championships which started on Feb. 8 is expected to end on Feb. 15 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.