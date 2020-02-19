-As UK Ambassador hails Ganduje for efforts in human development

To further strengthen the sectors of education, health and agriculture in Kano state, governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje solicited for stronger synergy between the state and United Kingdom, hinting that policies around the sectors are deeply entrenched to have great impact on human development.

He disclosed this when he was receiving the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Her Excellency Miss Catriona Liang, who paid him a courtes call at Government House, Kano, Tuesday, assuring that the state is ready to always see that interventions that come to the state, are supported by the state, owning them and make sure that they are sustained.

In the education sector he made reference to the recently implemented free and compulsory primary and secondary schools education policy, explaining that, “Just recently we came up with this policy, which we know is a heavy loaded policy statement. Which needs all hands on deck.”

Adding that, “We all believe that with the right education, these issues of insecurity and joblessness would come to pass. We also understand that education is a right to each and every citizen. That is why we have a Law in place that whoever fails to take his child or children to school is committing an offence.”

Because of the heavy-loaded nature of the policy, he urged United Kingdom to give a helping hand in propelling and supporting this noble programme, that would address the issue of out-of-school children with all seriuos-ness and determination.

“The issue of the integration of Almajiri system into our conventional education system, is another task that must be accomplished. That is why we are also taking this matter very seriously,” he said.

He further reveals that, at the level of Northern Governors Forum, they discussed the issue of Almajiri phenomenon, emphasising that, “We have some thorough discussions at the Northern Governors Forum about the movement of Almajiris in the hands of their teachers. We are planning to see how we can control such movements. All we need is controlled situation.”

While in the area of healthcare delivery system, the governor mentioned efforts by the state directed towards primary healthcare delivery system, he disclosed, many feats achieved in the area, under issues like primary health care system under one roof and many other areas in the sub-sector, which culminated into the recent 2020 Primary Health Care Kano Summit.

By way of informing the British High Commissioner, governor Ganduje explained the efforts being put by the state in making sure that, private healthcare providers are also controlled, where an agency was established by the state that would be looking at the private actors, for effective compliance with the state policies.

“In the area of agriculture I am informing you that, apart from making sure that we maximize our production, we are doing our best to also see that farmers get all the necessary support to do well in their farmlands. From good and people-oriented agric policies to provision of quality seeds, other implements among others,” he mentioned.

In her remarks Ambassador Liang, she commended the state government under Ganduje for the interest in human development, saying that, “We are commending the governor for his efforts in human development. This is very encouraging. It is noteworthy to understand that we are strengthening our ties with African states.”

She said “We are also looking at agriculture, the main stay of your state economy. Ours is to always strengthen our ties. It is known that Kano state has a long standing relationship with our country,” she said.

After disclosing an upcoming project tagged “Mutual Accountability ” she said the project would be mutually beneficial to both parties, she added “Areas that we want strengthen our relationship with African states, are that of governance, human development and economy.”