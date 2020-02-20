…Suspects Imposition

By Dennis Hassan

PDP youth-based concerned group in Kaduna State have condemned the party’s caucus position in the state to micro-zone the chairmanship position to Kachia, which is contrary to the decision reached at the extraordinary national caucus meeting which took place in Abuja recently. At the end of the meeting, it was unanimously agreed that, “the chairman position of the PDP in all states of the federation must not be micro-zoned.” The youths warned on the imminent danger that awaits the party in kaduna state if they go ahead with their plan and micro-zoned.

The group said the entire move is aimed at imposing the current party chairman, Hassan Hyet on the party. The group described the PDP caucus in Zone 3 as “ selfish politician” and “a major liability to the party” because they focuses their minds and energy towards what they will make out of the party and not really interested in moving the party forward and carrying the youths along.

In a two-page document signed and issued to journalists by the leader of the group, Comrade Daniel “Oscar” Yishen, said: “We are aware that the caucus, in their interest and against party’s member will, have mischievously zoned the chairmanship position to Kachia. We are also aware that the party in the state wants to sell only one form to their sole anointed candidate, Hyet, thereby denying other aspirants access to the aspiration form and have Hyet as the only candidate to contest against himself. The party’s caucus in Zone 3 is living in the past and shying away from instituting a credible internal democracy within the party. This is a clear expression that they, Zone 3 caucus, lack the requisite skill of running an opposition party,” has said.

“How can you have party leaders who are not united,” he tongue-lashed, adding, “Leaders who are holding grudges against each other, who don’t forgive each other, yet, they want to put forward a solid party that can snatch power from the ruling party? This is a huge joke. Reforming PDP in kaduuna state should have meant reforming themselves, the party leaders.

“We, the youths are dissatisfied and disgruntled with the zoning of the chairmanship position of the party to Kachia and from all indication the zoning is a deliberate calculation to maintain the existing status quo and favour Hyet, the incumbent chairman who has not been running the party as an opposition party.

“In kaduna state today, PDP is a lame duck, a toothless bulldog and nobody can claim that we have been doing our job, as an opposition, of holding the government accountable. We can’t assert that we are serious about snatching power in 2023 with this kind of team.

“What we calling for is a leveled playing ground where everyone can contest and the system should be left, unaltered, so that it can churn-out the best hands that can pilot the affairs of the party, someone who will enjoy the cooperation of party members because they elected him.

“We are sounding this warning, if peradventure; the caucus succeeds in their plans and imposes Hyet on the party, a lot of party members will leave the party, the party will collapse. For hindsight, the victory recorded at the 2019 polls was driven by the youths and not by the caucus and we want them to take note of this. But, when it comes to leading people or establishing the party structure the youths will be left behind. We will not continue to be subservient.”