…Laud Supreme Court Ruling

Imo State Elders Council on Sunday affirmed the Supreme Court ruling of 14th January that enthroned Sen. Hope O. Uzodinma as the duly elected Governor of Imo State.

In a communiqué issued after a well-attended meeting of the Council signed by Dr. E.J.K. Onyebuchi as Chairman and Prof. Vitalis Nwulu as Secretary, the Council resolved that;

1. The Imo State Elders Council is grateful to God Almighty for using the eminent jurists of the Supreme Court of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to restore the freely given mandate of the Imo State electorate who overwhelmingly voted for Sen. Hope O. Uzodinma to be their Governor,

2. The Council commends the courage of the seven-member Panel of the Supreme Court for standing up against all forms of intimidation and arm-twisting from unpatriotic elements, and thereby restoring the hope of the Imo electorate who saw, in the personality of Sen. Hope O. Uzodinma, their true liberator from the shackles of hegemonic and manipulative governance, but still ensuring that Imo State does not get disconnected from the epicenter of Nigerian national politics,

3. The Imo State Elders Council re-affirms the resolve of all patriotic Imo citizens to stand against all forms of lawlessness from any quarter whatsoever, which seek to foist on Imo State an illegitimate government that did not fulfill the mandatory constitutional provision for winning the gubernatorial election in any state in Nigeria,

4. The Council very strongly affirms that Sen. Hope O. Uzodinma is the man who the Imo electorate freely voted for as Governor on March 9, 2019, and that, with the restoration of the initially-subverted mandate, the Supreme Court of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has proven that whenever victory is awarded where it is not merited, it has consequently been denied where it is unjustly merited, and has restored Imo people’s democratic expectations. Indeed, all patriotic Imo citizens are happy that the verdict that has brought sanity and order in Imo governance was a unanimous one by the seven (7) eminent jurists of the apex court led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria himself,

5. Imo State Elders Council hereby calls on all patriotic Imolites to rally round our divinely-ordained governor, Sen. Hope O. Uzodinma, to move the dear state forward on the promised cardinal principles of prosperity, accountability, rule of law, infrastructural development and national connectivity. Sen. Hope O. Uzodinma delivered Imo State from the quargmires of over-bloated and self-serving eight (8) years mis-governance, and has committed himself to taking Imo State to the lofty heights of desirable ideals of good governance for the state.

The meeting, which had in attendance Elders from the three Zones of the State, received speeches from Prof. Walter Ofonagoro for Orlu Zone, Chief John Enyogasi (OK 2000) for Okigwe and Prince Lemy Akakem for Owerri Zone. All the elders in their speeches congratulated Governor Uzodinma on his victory and praised the Supreme Court for restoring his mandate, which Imo people freely gave to him.