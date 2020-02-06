Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has expressed his deep condolences to the family of late Dominic Uzu, a journalist with an online publication, as well as to the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kaduna State chapter, over the death of the journalist.

The governor, who commiserated with the family and the NUJ in a statement signed by the commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, described the former staff of the New Nigeria Newspapers and one of National Coordinator and founders of Arewa Online Publishers Association as tragic loss.

The governor also styled Uzu as a veteran journalist whose death in a ghastly auto crash along Kaduna-Zaria Highway on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. is not just a big blow to his immediate family but members of the fourth estate of the realm, pointing out that his contributions to the pen profession will be sorely missed.

Governor Ganduje called on the deceased’s family and relations to ‘bear the loss with the spirit of resignation to God’s will and urged them to take consolation in the fact that longevity was not the measure of a good life but the sense of fulfillment.’