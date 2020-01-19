Kano Pillars Football Club on Sunday defeated visiting Akwa United of Uyo by 2-0 in a Nigeria Professional Football League match in Kano.
The week 16 match played at the Sani Abacha Stadium was watched by large number of spectators.
Hosts Kano Pillars secured victory in the 77th and 80th minute through Nyima Nwagua and Rabiu Ali.
Coach Ibrahim Musa later told newsmen that his team played well, describing it as good performance.
He said his players were up against a good team, thanking them for converting some of the chances.
Speaking on the team’s next match against Sunshine Stars of Akure , Musa said the team would be worked upon to give a better performance.
Kano Pillars which drew their last away match against Katsina United now have 20 points from 16 games and occupy 12th position on the table.