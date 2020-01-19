Kano Pillars Football Club‎ on Sunday defeated visiting Akwa United of Uyo by 2-0 in a Nigeria Professional Football League match in Kano.‎

The week 16 match played at the Sani Abacha Stadium was watched by large number of spectators.‎

Hosts Kano Pillars secured victory in the 77th and 80th minute through Nyima Nwagua and Rabiu Ali.‎‎

Coach Ibrahim Musa later told newsmen that his team played well, describing it as good performance.

He said his players were up against a good team, thanking them for converting some of the chances.

Speaking on the team’s next match against Sunshine Stars of Akure , Musa said the team would be worked upon to give a better performance.

Kano Pillars which drew their last away match against Katsina United now have 20 points from 16 games and occupy 12th position on the table.‎