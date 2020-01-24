The apex Yoruba youth body, Yoruba Youth Socio-cultural Association (YYSA) Worldwide on Friday commended Nigerian police for swaying into action promptly in order to know the actual killers of Alhaji Fatai Yusuf popularly known as Oko Oloyun.

YYSA through its national secretary Olawale Ajao, said that police should carry out thorough investigation on Oko Oloyun’s murder without wasting time.

Mr Ajao stated that , the culprits should be apprehended and brought to book.

“Police have the capacity to do proper investigation and arrest the perpetrators, if they really want to do so.

He then implored the security agents to do the needful by ensure justice and fairness in handling Oko Oloyun’s case.

The case must not be buried neither being elongated.

If not, the dim trust Nigerians have in police will fade away absolutely.