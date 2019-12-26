As state tops in other sectors for the third time

Consecutively Kano is leading all other states for the Third Time in the areas of security, infrastructural development, health, education, economy among other areas, as assessed by the APC Progressive Governors Forum, according to November Assessment Report released recently, by the Forum.

In a letter sent to governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, that was attached with the full scale report of the assessment, signed by the Director General of the Forum, Salihu Mohammed Lukman, Kano is rated the highest with 22 Strides.

The letter captioned “Forwarding November, 2019 PROGRESSIVE Strides- Tracking Developmental Initiatives in APC States,” states that “The entries for this edition witnessed more improvement as regards developmental Strides collated from the Forum States in 2019.”

It was clear in the letter that, “In general, there is an all-round increase in the pattern of initiatives introduced by the states with KANO State recording the most of the initiatives for this Month with twenty two (22) Strides, spreading across empowerment, health, education, infrastructure, security, welfare, economy, environment, capacity building as well as justice and sensitisation.”

According to the assessment, Lagos follows with 20 Strides, Jigawa follows with 17. Gombe appears with 14, Nassarawa and Yobe with 12 each, Borno, Ogun and Osun with 11 Strides each. Katsina follows with 10, Kebbi with 9, Niger and Ondo with 8 each, Kwara with 7, Edo, Ekiti and Kaduna with 6 each. While Kogi and Plateau have 4 each.

The report shows that all states in the Forum were represented and featured in this edition of the assessment strides.

Kano moves with significant improvement from the previous assessment. In October assessment, the state was leading all other states with 19 strides. And with 22 strides for November.