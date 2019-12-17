Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, of Kano state, approves the appointment of Retired Group Captain Muhammad Kura as the Executive Secretary of the State Guidance and Counselling Board, the appointment is with immediate effect.

Kura has been described as a highly disciplined retired military officer whose honesty and transparency postures made him an excellent administrator.

Governor said, “We worked with him before. And we appreciated his good sterling qualities as a leader. Who believes in result oriented work. We are hopeful that he would maintain such sterling qualities while manning this Board.”

The activities of the Board, according to the governor, need people like Kura, who would make sure that Kano is not left behind while issues of recruitments “…or our people are brought to the table. As a very serious and disciplined retired officer, he clearly understands how to execute his assigned responsibilities diligently, without let or hindrance.”

While wishing the new Executive Secretary successful work, he urged him to also employ modern technology in the discharge of his duties.

