World football ruling body FIFA banned the former president of Panamanian football federation Ariel Alvarado for life on Thursday after finding him guilty of bribery.

FIFA also and fined him 500,000 Swiss francs (390,821.19 pounds).

Alvarado was investigated in relation to matches organised by the Panamanian Football Association.

The investigation was also related to contracts for Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) media and marketing rights between 2009 and 2011.

The adjudicatory chamber of FIFA’s independent Ethics Committee said it had imposed the ban on Alvarado with immediate effect.

He was a former FIFA standing committee member.