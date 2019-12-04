The purported and useless declaration made by the Commissioner of Police in Awka against IPOB lawyer Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor is baseless. We all are aware how this same Nigeria Police and their partner in crime the military used the same useless words when they invaded the home of our leader on September 14, 2017. They can go on deceiving gullible Nigerians about their motive for the barbaric invasion of Barrister Ejiofor’s home but the facts are all there for the world to see.

When they invaded Afaraukwu it was in pursuit of a truck ladden with explosives, today the story has changed to enforcement of a mere petition. It’s the height of incredulity to think that any sensible person will buy such a story. The attitude of some sections of the media leaves a lot to be desired on how biased their coverage has been. There has been no condemnation of the extra-judicial murder of two innocent people in Ejiofor’s compound. Sections of the media in Nigeria is the reason why this government of impunity quite literally gets away with murdering innocent people.

The only reason why the police declared our lawyer wanted is to stop him from handling IPOB cases and to make sure he does not attend court in January 2020. Part of the wider motive however is to intimidate lawyers into not accepting IPOB cases. In their warped thinking, Aso Rock thinks this will pave the way for spineless judges to do their bidding. They want to use the courts to stop the raging Biafra agitation.

Nigeria Police always intimidate and kill people at will and they always try to justify their crime by declaring people wanted.

Nigeria Police must come out to tell the whole world why they took this decision to kill Barrister Ejiofor and his family. Police shooting sporadically in the compound of a man they claim they invited for questioning leaves their motive in no doubt in the minds of the public. They came to kill him.

Those responsible for this carnage in Ejiofor’s compound will pay dearly for it and they know they would.

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB.