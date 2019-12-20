Emir Muhammad Sanusi 11, has finally blinked. He has bowed to Governor Ganduje.

He has accepted the appointment to head the council of chiefs. This is after two weeks of silence. The decision came after 24 hours of receiving ultimatum from Kano state Government to accept or reject his appointment.

Emir Sanusi’s loyalists had battled aggainst the creation of four new Emirates in the state, instituting a series of court actions against Kano state government and Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to that effect.

But the latest Kano High Court ruling on the matter seemed to have weakened opposition against the creation of new Emirates in the state, which Governor Ganduj insisted was done in good faith and for the betterment of Kano state and its people.

Though official letter of acceptance by Emir Sanusi has not been made public as at the time of filling this reprort, the Secretary of Kano Emirate Council, Alhaji Abba Yusuf, who spoke to journalists on behalf of Emir Sanusi, said the First Class monarch has accepted to become the chairman of Kano Council of Chiefs.

But Alhaji Abba Yusuf quickly disowned a letter of acceptance, purportedly signed by him, requesting that Governor Ganduje make specific clarifications on the letter of appointment sent to Emir Sanusi.

247ureport.com reports that in a letter dated 19 December 20, 2019, and purportedly signed on behalf of Kano Emirate Council by Secretary, Alhaji Abba Yusuf, partly reads: “Kindly inform His Excellency that His Highness, Sarkin Kano, had not rejected his appointment as Chairman, Kano State Council of Chiefs. His Highness accepts the appointment.

” In doing so, His Highness requests for further directives of His Excellency, the Governor. For clarity, these directives may include, the appointment of other members of the Council, the appointment of staff of the Council, provision of accommodation for the Secretariat and other logistics, to make the Council operational.”

But Alhaji Abba Yusuf disowned such letter describing it as fake, but stated categorically that Emir Sanusi in a show of loyalty to Governor Ganduje has accepted the appointment, without ill feelings.

It could be recalled that aboutt 35 Civil Society Organizations had mounted pressure on Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to dethrone Emir Sanusi if he failed to declare loyalty to him.

The latest development may have put to rest the protracted battle against the creation of four new emirates in Kano which has kicked off in earnest.