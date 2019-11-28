From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, Thursday, upheld the re-election of Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the March 9 and March 23, governorship election in Benue State.

Delivering the judgement, Justice F. D Oho dismissed the appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress, APC and it’s governorship candidate , Emmanuel Jime for lacking in merit and awarded cost of N150,000 to be paid to each of the respondents in the suit.

The five-man panel unanimously resolved all the five issues formulated in the appeal against Jime and the APC, and agreed with the respondents counsels that the appeal lacks merit.

The panel also dismissed the cross appeal filed by second and third respondents in the appeal and awarded cost of N250,000 against the cross appellants.

Our correspondent reports that the Court upheld all the rulings of the Benue State governorship election petitions tribunal which was led by Justice Henry Olusiyi in it’s judgement on October 7, 2019 filed by Jime and the APC.

Reacting shortly after the judgement, Governor Samuel Ortom says the judgment of the Court of Appeal is victory for the people of the state who gave him a second term mandate.

The Governor states that the Appellate Court verdict has not only validated the earlier judgment of the Governorship Election Tribunal but also confirmed the choice of Benue voters in the 2019 polls.

He once more returns all the glory and praise to God Almighty for giving him the opportunity to lead the state for another term.

Governor Ortom also deeply appreciates the leadership and members of Peoples Democratic Party, in the state, as well as other Benue people for the support given to him.

He specially commends his Legal Team for its outstanding performance at the Tribunal and the Court of Appeal.

The Governor stresses that the task of building the state is the responsibility of all its people. He therefore restates his call on the candidate of All Progressives Congress, for the 2019 governorship election, Barrister Emmanuel Jime and other contestants in the last election to join hands with him to develop Benue State.

Governor Ortom emphasizes the willingness of his administration to collaborate with sons and daughters of the state irrespective of political differences, ethnicity, religion and place of origin, for a greater Benue.